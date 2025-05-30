Tribal Football
Jauregizar pens new Athletic Bilbao contract

Jauregizar pens new Athletic Bilbao contract
Jauregizar pens new Athletic Bilbao contractLaLiga
Mikel Jauregizar has signed a new deal with Athletic Bilbao.

The midfielder has signed a new contract with Athletic to 2031.

Athletic sports chief Mikel Gonzalez said of Jauregizar: “It is a great news, Mikel is a player with the highest international projection.

"He is a newcomer to the elite and has become essential to achieve the goals for his personality and character. He is a very complete midfielder: he has a game, the ability to turn, rhythm, round trip, arrival in the area ... 

"He has supported efforts or had the strength to play three games per week. He is one hundred percent Athletic." 

