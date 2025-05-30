Ex-Chelsea chief Gourlay takes charge of Valencia

Former Chelsea chief exec Ron Gourlay has been named new CEO of Valencia.

Gourlay moves to Valencia having originally hired Los Che coach Carlos Corberan as manager of West Brom.

Valencia announced today: "This is a key strategic step towards achieving the goal of returning to the elite of European football under the presidency of Kiat Lim.

"Ron Gourlay has over two decades of experience at the highest level of football, having held management positions at prestigious clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea FC, West Bromwich Albion and Al-Ahli FC. His background includes extensive experience in football operations, squad development and strategic transformation.

"It is worth noting that he appointed Carlos Corberán as manager of West Bromwich Albion, a decision that radically changed the trajectory of the club and established a close working relationship between the two. He will now reunite with Corberán at Valencia CF."

Long-term strategy

The statement continued: "This appointment underscores Valencia CF’s strategy to return the club to its historic position among European football’s elite, with dynamic leadership already in place: Lim’s visionary presidency and extensive network, combined with Gourlay’s decades of experience in football management.

"In this new phase, Gourlay will reunite with Carlos Corberán, following a previous successful partnership. Their harmony, shared vision and leadership will provide a solid foundation to propel Valencia CF towards the growth and success our fans deserve."

"This decision is part of the long-term strategy led by Chairman Kiat Lim, aimed at strengthening the Club's sporting structure and implementing a modern and results-oriented management model."