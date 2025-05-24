Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola admits he is pleased that UCL qualification is in Man City's hands this Sunday
Napoli break Juventus and AC Milan record with Serie A title
Klopp returns! Slot says ex-boss to join Liverpool title lift
Napoli president De Laurentiis talks up Conte after title triumph; coy on his future

Valverde delighted signing new Athletic Bilbao contract

Carlos Volcano
Valverde delighted signing new Athletic Bilbao contract
Valverde delighted signing new Athletic Bilbao contractLaLiga
Ernesto Valverde has signed a new deal with Athletic Bilbao.

The Athletic coach has signed a new one-year contract, so making season 2025/26 his tenth at San Mames.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Valverde, who has spent 21 years with Athletic as a player and coach, said:  "It's a big challenge. I feel a responsibility here, for what the team is, for the people who work hard.

"All together, when we work hard, we are a strong team; let's see how far we can go. We have to keep competing, and that's what Athletic always do well.

"The Champions League is a huge dream, it's a very tough competition and I hope we'll all enjoy it. It's a different level that we have to aspire to."

Mentions
LaLigaAth BilbaoValverde ErnestoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Galarreta and Lekue sign new deals with Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone eager to see De Paul stay
Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti posts emotional farewell