Valverde delighted signing new Athletic Bilbao contract

Ernesto Valverde has signed a new deal with Athletic Bilbao.

The Athletic coach has signed a new one-year contract, so making season 2025/26 his tenth at San Mames.

Valverde, who has spent 21 years with Athletic as a player and coach, said: "It's a big challenge. I feel a responsibility here, for what the team is, for the people who work hard.

"All together, when we work hard, we are a strong team; let's see how far we can go. We have to keep competing, and that's what Athletic always do well.

"The Champions League is a huge dream, it's a very tough competition and I hope we'll all enjoy it. It's a different level that we have to aspire to."