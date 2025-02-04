Jaime excited to be a Valencia player: I actually have a bat!

Ivan Jaime is happy making his move to Valencia.

The Spanish midfielder has joined Valencia from Porto and was presented to the local press today.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jaime explained his decision: “It's clear and simple. Valencia is Valencia, regardless of the situation it's in. It's a historic club and I had it after my first contact.

“We had contacts in other markets. I have a bat because of the Batman movies, by chance or not, it is a symbol here.”

Jaime has signed for Los Che initially on-loan.

“Right now the only thing I have clear is the present. I'm here to contribute. The future, God knows what will come and what worries me is the present and the future remains to be seen.

“I’m comfortable in all three attacking positions and I feel good. I’ve played a lot on the left, as an attacking midfielder and also on the right. I’ll be available wherever the manager wants.

“We have been in contact for over a month. It was several weeks ago. We were talking week by week. I am very happy and pleased to come here.

“I can bring positivity and joy. We will see what I can bring. The fans should have no doubt that Valencia will achieve its objective. Valencia's fans are incredible, wonderful."