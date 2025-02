Valencia have signed Porto midfielder Ivan Jaime.

The Spaniard joins Valencia on-loan to the end of the season with an option to buy.

Developed in the Málaga CF academy, he has spent most of his professional career in Portugal, playing for FC Famalicão and FC Porto since his move in 2020.

Jaime is capable of playing both centrally and on either wing.

Valencia have announced his presentation will be held on Tuesday.