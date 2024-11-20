Ivan Martin pens new deal with Girona

Girona midfielder Ivan Martin has extended his contract with the club for two seasons.

The 25 year-old put pen to paper yesterday on a new contract that will now run to 2028.

Girona announced last night: "Girona FC is pleased to announce the contract extension of the player Ivan Martín, who has renewed his commitment to the club for a further two seasons, until June 2028. This renewal reflects the club's confidence in the talent and dedication of Ivan Martín, a player who has shown great progress and commitment since his arrival.

"Ivan Martín, 25, is a key player in Míchel Sánchez's tactical scheme, which stands out for his versatility in attack and his vision of the game. The versatile midfielder from Bilbao has played 12 games this season and scored one goal. In total, he has played 97 games for the green and whites, with 9 goals and 9 assists, playing a leading role in the promotion to the First Division in 2022 and in the historic qualification for the Champions League.

"Having trained in the lower leagues of Villarreal, he played for Mirandés and Deportivo Alavés, before joining Girona FC in 2022, where he established himself as one of the most outstanding players in the attacking midfield role.

"Ivan Martín is known for his ability on the ball, his excellent control in tight spaces and his great distribution ability, which allows him to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. In addition, his dominance in defense-attack transitions and his speed when unmarked make him an unpredictable and dynamic player on the pitch."

