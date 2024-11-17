Girona chief Carcel admits January buying likely

Tribal Football
Girona sports chief Quique Carcel admits they are likely to buy in January.

Carcel concedes they have struggled so far this season.

He said, "This November, I would have loved to have three or four more players, but there is still a month and a half left until the winter market and things could have changed perfectly.

"We have to be cautious, but if we have needs we will sign what we think.

"The issue of injuries worries me a lot . The state of the grass at the Ciutat Esportiva is perfect. Last year we complained more, but obviously it is another variable that we have changed."

He also reviewed the performances of the new forwards, Abel Ruiz and Bojan Miovski.

"Abel has had a good performance in terms of play and must surely improve in front of goal despite having scored two goals. Miovski has had a leading role due to injuries, but he has to adapt. He knows what he needs to improve. He is at a disadvantage in front of goal, we trust him."

