IT'S OVER? Raul leaving Real Madrid Castilla job; replacement identified

Raul is leaving his job as Real Madrid Castilla coach.

Marca says the former Real captain will depart at the end of the season. The decision has already been communicated to club chiefs.

Real management also have identified Raul's successor, who will be Alvaro Arbeloa, currently coach of Juvenil A.

Raul, however, will not be leaving the club.

Instead, there are two options being discussed.

The first is joining the coaching staff of the first team, an option supported by the excellent relationship he has with Carlo Ancelotti and his assistants.

The second is assuming a position of responsibility in the youth academy away from the playing fields, reinforcing the management team in this area together with Santiago Solari and Manu Fernández. However, this is an issue that still needs to be addressed and finalised.