Guler eyeing Jan move way from Real Madrid

Arda Guler is eyeing a move way from Real Madrid in January.

Güler has played ten competitive matches this season, but only three from the start.

Now Sport says Güler is dissatisfied with his situation and is considering his future.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is said to have explained to Güler that he is unhappy with his defensive play. The Turk has also been accused of not working hard enough in training.

Güler may try to force a transfer or a loan this winter.

The youngster's contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2029.