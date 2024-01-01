Tribal Football
Most Read
Ferguson says he gave Giggs 10 new contracts in single Man Utd season
WHOAH! Spurs, Man Utd made contact with Spain coach De la Fuente
PSG fullback Hakimi eager to engineer Real Madrid return
REVEALED: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti losing confidence in Guler

Guler eyeing Jan move way from Real Madrid

Guler eyeing Jan move way from Real Madrid
Guler eyeing Jan move way from Real MadridLaLiga
Arda Guler is eyeing a move way from Real Madrid in January.

Güler has played ten competitive matches this season, but only three from the start.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now Sport says Güler is dissatisfied with his situation and is considering his future.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is said to have explained to Güler that he is unhappy with his defensive play. The Turk has also been accused of not working hard enough in training.

Güler may try to force a transfer or a loan this winter.

The youngster's contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2029.

Mentions
LaLigaGuler ArdaReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid prioritising summer move for Arsenal defender Saliba
Zamalek insist talks with Ramos still alive
PSG fullback Hakimi eager to engineer Real Madrid return