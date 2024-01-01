Zamalek insist talks with Ramos still alive

Zamalek say they remain in negotiations with Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

Ramos is a free agent after leaving Sevilla over the summer.

Talks have been held with the Egyptian giants, with both parties trying to find common ground.

"Some agents and mediators offered the opportunity. Sergio Ramos is of course a great player who won everything with Real Madrid and Spain. He would be a huge player for any team in the Middle East or Africa," Zamalek media coordinator Ahmed Shawky told ESPN.

"There is nothing concrete so far, and the player is highly valued financially (Ramo's salary demands). We also have to remember that Zamalek have recently signed other centre-backs.

"It would be a huge boost for Egyptian football, more prestige for Zamalek and the league (if we can get the deal through)."