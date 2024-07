Atletico Madrid demanding huge money to sell Omorodion to Chelsea

Atletico Madrid are demanding huge money to sell Samu Omorodion.

The centre-forward, who spent last season on-loan with Alaves, has seen two offers from Chelsea turned down by Atletico so far this season.

Chelsea's latest offer was for €45m, which fell well short of Atletico's valuation.

The Spanish giants are insisting Omorodion won't leave for less than €80m.

Omorodion joined Atletico on deadline day from Granada for €8m.