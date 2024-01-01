Chelsea to make new major bid for Atletico Madrid forward

Tribal Football
Chelsea are said to have put in a major bid for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion.

The Blues are going to have to raise their offer, as the initial £42million bid has been rejected.

Per The Sun, the Spanish side are not in the mood to sell the talent for a cheap fee.

They are seeking a minimum of £70million, as they believe in his potential very much.

The Spain under-21 international has been compared to Diego Costa, who played for both clubs in the past.

Given he has four years on his Atleti contract, any move to Chelsea will not come easily.

