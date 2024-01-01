Atletico Madrid forward Omorodion: Chelsea want me?

Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion has made an admission about his future this week.

The striker has spoken about the interest in him from top Premier League clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chelsea are said to be the club with the strongest desire to bring Omorodion to their club.

Per Marca in Spain, he stated this week: “Other clubs want me? My focus is on Atlético.

“I noticed that the people of Atlético supported me a lot, I also received a lot of support from the club, they told me to stay calm, that they trusted me.

“That is very gratifying for a player."