Carlos Volcano
IT'S DONE? Barcelona agree to meet Garcia clause in Espanyol deal
Barcelona have clinched the signing of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Okdiario is reporting Barca have struck a deal for the Spain U21 international goalkeeper.

Everything is agreed and only registering Garcia's transfer with LaLiga is to be settled after Barca agreed to match his €25m buyout clause.

Garcia and his legal team must take care of his registration with LaLiga, not the clubs involved, and once that is done he will become a Barca player.

The 24 year-old's switch will be controversial for local fans, with the bitter rivalry between Catalan clubs Espanyol and Barca as strong as ever.

