Isco: Real Betis? One of the best decisions I have made

Isco admits he's delighted with his progress at Real Betis.

There are calls for Isco to be recalled by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente given his superb form.

The veteran midfielder has a deal to 2027 and admits he's open to discussing a new agreement.

"From the first conversation I knew I wanted to go (to Real Betis). I knew a lot of people. I knew (Manuel) Pellegrini, who was one of the keys to my decision," Isco told Relevo.

"Today I can say that it is one of the best decisions I have made. I am very happy and I hope it continues like this for many years. Why not extend?"

However, Isco also does not rule out a move back to Málaga .

“I never close the door to returning,” he added.