Tribal Football
Most Read
Julian Alvarez surpasses Messi’s Champions League feat against Real Madrid
Antony agent tells Man Utd boss Amorim: You're wrong to say that!
Man Utd forced to choose between Quenda or Gyokeres due to financial restrictions
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: First-leg at Feyenoord very important

Isco: Real Betis? One of the best decisions I have made

Carlos Volcano
Isco: Real Betis? One of the best decisions I have made
Isco: Real Betis? One of the best decisions I have madeLaLiga
Isco admits he's delighted with his progress at Real Betis.

There are calls for Isco to be recalled by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente given his superb form.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The veteran midfielder has a deal to 2027 and admits he's open to discussing a new agreement.

"From the first conversation I knew I wanted to go (to Real Betis). I knew a lot of people. I knew (Manuel) Pellegrini, who was one of the keys to my decision," Isco told Relevo.

"Today I can say that it is one of the best decisions I have made. I am very happy and I hope it continues like this for many years. Why not extend?"

However, Isco also does not rule out a move back to Málaga .

“I never close the door to returning,” he added.

Mentions
LaLigaIscoBetisMalagaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spain coach De la Fuente: Real Betis midfielder Isco always in my thoughts
Agent explains Roque leaving Barcelona for Palmeiras: We wanted to help Deco
Real Betis midfielder Isco: I apologise to all Real Madrid fans