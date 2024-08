Inter Milan eyeing Barcelona defender Faye

Inter Milan are eyeing Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye.

Faye is available from Barca this summer and has a contract to 2027.

Sport says Inter are showing interest in the centre-back.

The Italian giants are willing to meet Barca's asking price of €15m - but not immediately.

Instead they want to take Faye on-loan with a purchase option included.