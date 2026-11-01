Injured Barcelona duo eye return before FIFA break

Barcelona face a crunch run of games ahead of November's international break.

La Blaugrana bounced back from their 2-1 El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid with a dominant 6-1 home victory over Alaves this weekend.

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That keeps the defending Spanish champions clear at the top of LaLiga by three points ahead of facing Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League and rivals Atletico Madrid on the domestic front.

Hansi Flick will need to rotate his options in both games and he will be without injured trio Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo and Xavi Espart until after the FIFA window.

However, as per the latest update from Marca, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde both trained fully with the group after the Alaves victory, and the pair are in contention for the Atletico game on November 8th.

Kounde's return will ease Flick's concern at right back after La Masia midfielder Brian Fariñas covered the role against Alaves.