Raphinha and Yamal irresistible as Barcelona get back to winning ways against Alaves

Barcelona got back to winning ways with a 6-1 victory against Deportivo Alaves, picking up their 24th win in their last 25 games as hosts in LaLiga.

After defeat in last weekend’s El Clasico, Barcelona were eager to provide a response in the opening stages of the game.

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And they did just that, when an incisive pass from Pedri found a well-timed Fermin Lopez run in behind the Alaves defence, and he retained his composure to square for Raphinha to sweep home the opener.

However, the Catalan giants were almost pegged back instantly when Angel Perez burst down the left and found the unmarked Abde Rebbach at the far post, but he blazed a great opening well over the bar.

Match stats Flashscore

They paid the ultimate price for that missed chance midway through the first half too, when a deft ball in behind by Lamine Yamal was finished off in style by Fermin, who hammered into the far corner.

Barca were unstoppable in the first half and ultimately took a four-goal lead in the break after two further strikes.

Raphinha added the finishing touches to a sweeping team move that saw Fermin send him clear on goal, before Lamine rounded off a perfect 45 minutes when he lasered an effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Barca’s approach after the break was unrelenting and it should’ve yielded a fifth goal when Karim Adeyemi was found unmarked six yards out, but with the goal at his mercy, he somehow fired wildly over the crossbar.

Even with the game all but wrapped up, Hansi Flick’s men continued to flood forward in droves and eventually added another goal midway through the second period.

Lamine was sent racing through the middle of the park and coolly dinked over the onrushing Antonio Sivera, and despite the strike initially being ruled out for offside, VAR intervened to confirm his 10th league goal of the season

A comfortable lead afforded Flick the luxury of being able to withdraw some of his big hitters in the closing stages with half an eye on a big UEFA Champions League clash against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

That, though, didn’t stop them from adding a sixth goal through Anthony Gordon, who raced in behind the Alaves defence and chipped in to add insult to injury for Alaves.

Gordon celebrates scoring Barcelona's sixth ČTK / AP / Joan Monfort

The visitors did at least manage a late consolation through Mariano Diaz, but it was never going to prevent their winless run stretching to seven matches, although they are still in the top half of the table.

Barca, meanwhile, continue to lead the way at the summit, sitting two points above Atletico Madrid in second.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Check out the match stats here.