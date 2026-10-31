Bryan Mbeumo rejected claims that the Manchester United players have let manager Michael Carrick down following their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Saturday (October 31).

Just a few months after guiding Man United back to the Champions League, it’s starting to look like the writing is on the wall for Carrick.

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United have just two wins from their first 13 games across all competitions of the season, leaving them 17th in the Premier League.

Carrick desperately needed his players to respond to recent criticism at Stamford Bridge, and despite a good first half, it all fell apart in the second.

Lisandro Martinez was shown a second yellow card for an absurd challenge on Wesley Fofana, conceding a penalty and allowing Cole Palmer to make it 2-0.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Mbeumo was asked whether the players have let Carrick down.

"No, obviously not. I think the mentality was there right from the first minute,” he responded.

"(It was) harder with 10 men. We still trust everyone. With the man down, we still had some frustrations at the end. But I think we have done everything as a team."

Mbeumo saw positives to take from United's first-half display.

He added: "I think we did a lot of right things, especially in the first half when we could have been up.

"I think in the first half we had a lot of chances, which is a positive. The last few games we didn't create a lot, but obviously they're a good team with qualities.

"What we have shown, the mentality was there. Everyone worked really hard, and we still have to find some bits at the training ground."