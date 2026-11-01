Fermin Lopez ends transfer debate amid Man United links

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Barcelona star Fermin Lopez.
Barcelona star Fermin Lopez.Profimedia

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez looks set to stay with the club for the long haul.

With competition for places so demanding in Hansi Flick's squad, there has been growing speculation over his future place in Catalonia, with Rodri's arrival only adding to the debate.

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Spain's captain - flanked by Pedri and Dani Olmo - appears to be Flick's favoured engine room at the Estadio Camp Nou, but the 23-year-old continues to show his worth.

On the back of a full preseason - after injury denied him a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup - he's scored six goals across LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, and the player himself has claimed there will be no exit.

Manchester United were one of the rumoured interested parties, but that no longer appears to be the case.

"Manchester United links? I don't pay attention to that kind of news. I want to stay at Barca for as long as possible.

“I hope to end my football career at this club and retire here."

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