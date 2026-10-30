Barcelona lineup v Alaves: Confirmed team news with Kounde & Espart ruled out

Barcelona are back in LaLiga action on October 31st as Alaves head across to Catalonia.

Hansi Flick's defending champions saw their 100% start to the 2026/27 league season ended by defeat to Real Madrid last weekend - but Alaves are winless in their last six games.

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La Blaugrana will be looking to bounce back from that ahead of clashes with Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid before the November international break.

Barcelona v Alaves team news

Xavi Espart was carried off in the loss to Jose Mourinho's team and he will now be out of action for around two months due to an ankle sprain.

Fellow defenders Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen are still out - and despite Flick admitting Alejandro Balde is lacking in confidence - he could throw him in from the start.

Barcelona predicted lineup v Alaves

Barcelona XI: J. Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Rodri, Pedri, De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

Barcelona v Alaves kick off time

Kick off at the Estadio Camp Nou is set at 9pm local time and 8pm in the UK.

Key stat

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last eight consecutive home league games against Alaves - but Lamine Yamal is only player in this matchday squad to have scored against them on home soil.