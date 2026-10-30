Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ronaldo reacts after beating Messi to Ballon d'Or of All Time

Man Utd defender set to join Ruben Amorim's project at AC Milan as he is lured away

Carragher says Man Utd should have signed Fernandes, Gerrard says Santos not good enough

Liverpool intensify Camara pursuit after failed Chelsea move

Most read on Flashscore News

World No. 3 Antonsen suggests Asian players have unfair advantage in ranking system

Subscribe to Football Weekender and read the weekend like no one else!

Cristiano Ronaldo hits hat-trick for Al Nassr to edge closer to 1000th career goal

Djokovic suffers shock Basel exit at hands of Struff in blow to hopes of making ATP Finals

Barcelona lineup v Alaves: Confirmed team news with Kounde & Espart ruled out

Barcelona defender Xavi Espart.
Barcelona defender Xavi Espart.Profimedia

Barcelona are back in LaLiga action on October 31st as Alaves head across to Catalonia.

Hansi Flick's defending champions saw their 100% start to the 2026/27 league season ended by defeat to Real Madrid last weekend - but Alaves are winless in their last six games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

La Blaugrana will be looking to bounce back from that ahead of clashes with Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid before the November international break.

Barcelona v Alaves team news

Xavi Espart was carried off in the loss to Jose Mourinho's team and he will now be out of action for around two months due to an ankle sprain.

Fellow defenders Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen are still out - and despite Flick admitting Alejandro Balde is lacking in confidence - he could throw him in from the start.

Barcelona predicted lineup v Alaves

Barcelona XI: J. Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Rodri, Pedri, De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

Barcelona v Alaves kick off time

Kick off at the Estadio Camp Nou is set at 9pm local time and 8pm in the UK.

Key stat

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last eight consecutive home league games against Alaves - but Lamine Yamal is only player in this matchday squad to have scored against them on home soil.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
LaLigaXavi EspartJules KoundeAlavesBarcelona

Related Articles

Barcelona face defensive injury crisis ahead of Alaves clash

Barcelona vs Alaves: Confirmed team news as Flick aims to bounce back from El Clasico loss

Espart set for lengthy layoff to add to Barcelona's defensive injury woes