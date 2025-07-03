Barcelona 'pessimistic' about Nico Williams transfer

Barcelona are reportedly 'pessimistic' about being able to get the Nico Williams deal done after encountering several major financial difficulties.

Barcelona have been pushing to sign the 22-year-old all summer but are now starting to realise the gravity of their financial situation.

Advertisement Advertisement

Athletic Club aren’t budging on their demand that the €58 million release clause in his contract be paid in full and upfront.

La Liga president, Javier Tebas, has also been vocal about the situation, insisting Barcelona would not be able to register the Spain international.

According to Marca, the club are now coming to terms with the fact they may not be able to get the deal done as Williams demands guarantees he would be registered.

Barcelona are still looking to sell players in an attempt to facilitate the deal but as of yet, Ansu Fati is the only notable exit.