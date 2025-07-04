AGAIN! Nico rejects Barcelona to sign new Athletic Bilbao contract

Tribal Football
Nico Williams has ended speculation over his future by signing a new deal with Athletic Bilbao.

Twelve months on after rejecting a move to Barcelona and signing a new contract to 2027, Nico has seemingly done it again by resisting Barca's very public pursuit and committing to a new Athletic deal to 2035.

Along with Barca, Nico was also attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

The new arrangement includes a higher buyout clause from a mooted €58m to €90m.

Nico said after signing forms: "When you have to make decisions, for me, what weighs the most is the heart. I'm where I want to be, with mine, this is my house.

"Aupa Athletic."

