Imanol pens two-year contract with Al-Shabab

Imanol Alguacil has been named new coach of Al-Shabab.

Imanol moves to the Saudi Pro League after leaving Real Sociedad at the end of last season.

There was an expectation that Imanol would extend his stay with La Real, however he announced in the final month of the season that he would be departing.

Imanol has signed a two-year deal with Al-Shabab after spending the past seven years as La Real coach.

Imanol succeeds Turkish great Fatih Terim at Al-Shabab, where he will be working with former Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco.