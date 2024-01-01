Iago posts Real Madrid farewell as he joins Sporting CP

Paulo Iago has posted a farewell to Real Madrid.

The young prospect is leaving Real for Sporting CP after falling out with management.

He posted to social media: “I want to thank Real Madrid for giving me the opportunity to play in their youth academy, where I spent ten happy years of my life. I arrived as a six-year-old boy, with the illusion of going very far at this club and I leave at 17 and a certain disappointment for not seeing that dream come true. As much as it pains me to say it, it is the truth.

“Thanks to all my former teammates in all the teams, from Prebenjamin to Juvenil. Thanks also to coaches, delegates, kit men, medical services and teachers, who helped and cared for me. Together we shared very beautiful moments that I will always carry in my heart. To all the staff of La Fabrica for their kindness and professionalism in everything I needed.

“Sportingly, I leave with special thanks to those who gave me their support, confidence and time to help me improve. It was hard to have to make this decision and it hurts me a lot to leave so I’m leaving… The reasons are what they are, I keep them to myself. I will speak clearly when the time comes. From there, it’s my decision, made in agreement with my family. Thank you very much, Valdebebas. I wish you all the best. Thank you very much, Real Madrid.”