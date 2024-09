Enzo Zidane has hung up the boots.

After some speculation earlier this season, AS has confirmed Enzo has decided to retire at the age of 29.

The former Real Madrid midfielder is the eldest son of Zinedine Zidane.

Enzo's last club was Fuenlabrada, of the Primera RFEF, last year.

A lack of motivation to continue his career has driven his decision to now formally walk away from the game as a player.