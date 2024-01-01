Davies offers Bayern Munich assurance amid Real Madrid rumours

Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies insists the Germans have his full focus.

Off contract in June, the Canada international is expected to be made a pre-contract offer by Real Madrid in January with the aim of signing him next summer in a Bosman transfer.

But Davies told BILD: "My full focus is on this team. I'm playing for Bayern Munich now, and that's what I'm concentrating on. I want to win every game. That's why I'm not thinking about it right now.

"Whether I stay or leave the club, I will always carry this club in my heart, he says.

"You have to talk to my agent about it. My focus right now is on winning every game. I'm not thinking about the other subject at the moment."