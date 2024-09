Hungarian teen Yaakobishvili on bench for Barcelona win

Aron Yaakobishvili was on the bench for Barcelona's victory over Getafe last night.

The young goalkeeper stepped up with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Diego Kochen out injured.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Ter Stegen is out for the season with a knee injury, Kochen will be missing for a month with a hamstring setback.

Yaakobishvili was called up from the Juvenil A squad to make the bench for last night's win.

The 18 year-old is an U18 Hungary international.