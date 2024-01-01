Ex-Arsenal, Barcelona midfielder Merida announces retirement

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Fran Merida has announced his retirement.

Now 34, Merida's last team was Lugo in the Primera RFEF.

He announced today: "19 years ago I left home in pursuit of my dream and, just today, 17 years ago, I achieved it, on September 25, 2007 (debuting in an official match with Arsenal). I have been privileged to have been able to live so many experiences thanks to the ball.

"To all the people I have crossed paths with during these years in all the clubs, thank you very much. I especially want to remember my parents, thank you for always letting me be myself and being an unconditional support, also to my sister Sara, for accompanying me to play the best games in the streets of the neighborhood.

"To Antonio López, for looking after me like a brother, always being honest with me and helping me get up in my worst moment. To my wife Vanesa, for being the pillar of my life together with our daughters. And to you Grandpa, we did it. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

"I'm starting new challenges..."