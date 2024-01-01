Refs committee make decision on Getafe utility Uche's "very bad" blast

Getafe utility Christantus Uche will avoid LaLiga action after hitting out at referees.

Uche was fuming after Getafe's 1-0 defeat to Barcelona last night.

He said, "They're going to foul me, and the referee will just say that I have to get up, no. It's a foul, you have to blow it.

"But if they foul another person, the referee will just blow it and it's very painful. It's very painful.

"I've seen it with my own eyes. The referees are very bad. They're very bad.

The Technical Committee of Referees say the words in question are nothing more than an opinion and that they call into question the honour of the referees and not an individual. As such, no action will be taken.