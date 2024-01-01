REVEALED: Bayern Munich ace Davies house-hunting in Madrid

Real Madrid are closing on a deal for Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies.

So says Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Davies now has less than a year left on his Bayern deal.

Inda said: "Alphonso Davies is an imminent signing of the Real Madrid. He has been looking for a Madrid house for days, in La Moraleja or in La Finca.

"Real Madrid the process of selling Fran García.

"The question I have is (Ferland) Mendy. Next year Alphonso Davies would go free and Real Madrid wants the player now and the Bayern are at the last chance to make a fee. It will be a symbolic figure. It will be less than 50 or 60 million (euros)."