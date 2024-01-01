Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

REVEALED: Bayern Munich ace Davies house-hunting in Madrid

REVEALED: Bayern Munich ace Davies house-hunting in Madrid
REVEALED: Bayern Munich ace Davies house-hunting in Madrid
REVEALED: Bayern Munich ace Davies house-hunting in MadridAction Plus
Real Madrid are closing on a deal for Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies.

So says Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Davies now has less than a year left on his Bayern deal.

Inda said: "Alphonso Davies is an imminent signing of the Real Madrid. He has been looking for a Madrid house for days, in La Moraleja or in La Finca. 

"Real Madrid the process of selling Fran García.

"The question I have is (Ferland) Mendy. Next year Alphonso Davies would go free and  Real Madrid wants the player now and the Bayern   are at the last chance to make a fee. It will be a symbolic figure. It will be less than 50 or 60 million (euros)."

Mentions
LaLigaDavies AlphonsoBayern MunichReal MadridBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich wing-back Davies leaves Real Madrid door ajar
Musiala urging Bayern Munich pal Davies to resist Real Madrid
Euros Shop Window: 5 superkids in Germany playing their way to a big-money move