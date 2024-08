DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign Girona winger Urena

Barcelona have signed Girona winger Oscar Urena.

Urena made his debut for Girona two years ago as an 18 year-old and has spent the past seasons on-loan with Cartagena and Leganes.

Advertisement Advertisement

With Leganes last season, Urena played 19 games, helping them earn promotion back to the Primera. He has signed a two-year deal with Barca.

Urena has just completed an Olympics campaign with the Domenican Republic.

He will initially be registered with Barca Atletic.