Hajduk Split veteran Rakitic: Retirement?! No chance!

Ivan Rakitic has denied claims that he has retired.

The former Barcelona and Sevilla star has just completed a season with Hajduk Split, which has just swapped coaches.

With Rino Gattuso, now Italy coach, stepping down, Gonzalo Garcia was named in charge of Hajduk Split.

And earlier this week, Garcia declared Rakitic had chosen to retire and would be joining his backroom team.

However, Rakitic, 37, is now stating: "I have not made any decisions or official announcements. Thanks for the messages but there is still work to do before I hang up my boots.

"Emotions are part of football, but there is still work to do before I stop."

Rakitic  played 38 games this past season, contributing to Hajduk Split's third-place finish in the league.

