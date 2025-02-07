Barcelona to scout Valladolid loan signing Aznou

Barcelona are interested in re-signing Real Valladolid's January arrival Adam Aznou.

The former Barca junior is on-loan at Valladolid to the end of the season from Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sport says Barcelona are following Aznou for next season.

The fact that Alphonso Davies has extended his contract makes it difficult for Aznou to break through at Bayern Munich.

Barcelona will study the 18-year-old closely for the remainder of the season. He is one of several left-backs on their radar.

Aznou is tied to Bayern Munich until the summer of 2027.