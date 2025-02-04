Real Valladolid pull off triple signing coup on deadline day

Real Valladolid pulled off three major signings on Monday's transfer deadline day.

Valladolid began the day by snapping up 18 year-old left-back Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Advertisement

Aznou returns to Spain after spending three years inside Barcelona's La Masia youth system. The teen joins on-loan to the end of the season.

Valladolid have also signed Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch. Like Aznou, Grillitsch joins Valladolid in a straight loan to the end of the season.

And Valladolid welcomed Antonio Candela from Serie A Venezia.

The wing-back arrives on a deal to the end of the season. This term, Candela made 14 appearances for Venezia.