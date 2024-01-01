Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis

Tribal Football
LaLiga
Arda Guler threw a wobbler at the end of Real Madrid's victory over Real Betis last night.

The Turkey midfielder, after ending the season so impressively, has found himself again restricted to a bench role so far this term.

Against Betis, Guler spent the entire game in the dugout.

And after the referee blew the final whistle, he did not even stay to celebrate the victory with the rest of his teammates.  

With a serious face, he went straight down the dressing room tunnel while his teammates on the bench congratulated the starters. 

Guler's actions drew some whistles from fans as Real players were applauded. 

