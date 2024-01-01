PSG fullback Hakimi eager to engineer Real Madrid return

PSG fullback Achraf Hakimi is open to a return to Real Madrid.

Real are seeking a new right-back signing after captain Dani Carvajal was ruled out for 12 months with a knee injury this week.

And Okdiario's Eduardo Inda, speaking on El Chiringuito, revealed: "Achraf, player of PSG, former player of the Real Madrid, ends contract in 2026 and is a little tired of PSG, of living in Paris and his relationship with the coach (Luis Enrique) is not the best in the world.

"He would like to return to Real Madrid. He would be a world-class wing-back."

Hakimi began his professional career with Real Madrid before leaving for Inter Milan.