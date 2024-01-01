Guillamon welcomes Mir arrival at Valencia

Valencia midfielder Hugo Guillamon is convinced they will be stronger this season under coach Ruben Baraja.

It will mark Baraja second full season in charge of Los Che.

Guillamon said: “This is going to be Baraja's second full season and we have already been laying the foundations and doing what he asks of us. That is good for the team, generating those mechanisms to play by memory, getting to know each other better. It is important to continue growing and improving.

"Baraja wants us to be a happy team, with a lot of energy and intensity in all our actions - with and without the ball -, and above all that we stay very close when it comes to pressing and be daring with the ball. He wants us to be a team. Also he wants us to grow from defensive solidity, as last year it gave us many points.

"At Mestalla we have to feel strong, above all, with the support of the fans. From there, we need to show in every game that we have the hunger and ambition to continue looking upward.”

On new signing Rafa Mir, he added: “I see that he has great desire, with the ambition to grow like everyone else. He still has to learn the mechanisms, but he looks eager and that is the most important thing.”