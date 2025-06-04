Tribal Football
Griezmann "very happy" with new Atletico Madrid deal

Antoine Griezmann admits he's delighted with his new contract at Atletico Madrid.

The French veteran has extended his deal by 12 months, so keeping him with Atleti until 2027.

Now 34, Griezmann said:  "I am very happy, happy and proud.

"I am grateful for all the affection that the fans show me, from the youngest to the oldest. They help me to be a better player. I appreciate them a lot.

"We still have years to enjoy ourselves and continue to write history together."

Last season, Griezmann scored 16 goals and made 9 assists in 53 games in all competitions.

