Atletico Madrid secure Koke, Griezmann to new deals

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid have secured veteran pair Koke and Antoine Griezmann to new contracts.

Atletico midfielder and club captain Koke has extended his deal to 2026.

Koke made his debut for Atletico back in 2009 and has been on a rolling 12-month contract in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, Griezmann has agreed a new deal to 2027.

Now 34, the French striker has been linked with a move to MLS, but is now committed to the next two years with Atleti.

