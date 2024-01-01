Gremio signing Braithwaite seeks to BUY Espanyol

Martin Braithwaite is exploring buying into former club Espanyol.

Having just left Espanyol for Gremio, the Dane is now seeking a price from Espanyol's current owners in order to become the majority shareholder, says Marca.

Braithwaite left Espanyol in a bitter split, buying out the final year of his contract before moving to Brazil as a free agent.

The striker is now planning to buy a majority stake in his old club and is waiting on the current owners to give him more information over a price for their shareholding.

Braithwaite is the owner of a real estate business company in the US, a restaurant in Gavá and a clothing line, which sees him on the 'Forbes' list as one of the richest footballers today.