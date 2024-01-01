Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Chelsea chiefs urge Gallagher to leave in Cobham meeting

Gremio signing Braithwaite seeks to BUY Espanyol

Gremio signing Braithwaite seeks to BUY Espanyol
Gremio signing Braithwaite seeks to BUY Espanyol
Gremio signing Braithwaite seeks to BUY EspanyolLaLiga
Martin Braithwaite is exploring buying into former club Espanyol.

Having just left Espanyol for Gremio, the Dane is now seeking a price from Espanyol's current owners in order to become the majority shareholder, says Marca.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Braithwaite left Espanyol in a bitter split, buying out the final year  of his contract before moving to Brazil as a free agent.

The striker is now planning to buy a majority stake in his old club and is waiting on the current owners to give him more information over a price for their shareholding.

Braithwaite  is the owner of a real estate business company in the US, a restaurant in Gavá and a clothing line, which sees him on the 'Forbes' list as one of the richest footballers today.

Mentions
LaLigaBraithwaite MartinEspanyolGremio
Related Articles
Gremio announce contract agreed with Braithwaite
REVEALED: Gremio to beat Prem pair for Braithwaite signing
Everton target Braithwaite stalls Olympiakos move