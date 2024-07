REVEALED: Gremio to beat Prem pair for Braithwaite signing

Former Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite is ready to move to Brazil.

The 33 year-old is a free agent after buying out the final year of his Espanyol deal.

The Dane pulled out of a move to Olympiakos over the weekend and has been linked with Everton and Leicester City.

But Foot Mercato says Braithwaite has now agreed terms over a two-year contract with Gremio.

He is now in Brazil and due to undergo a medical today ahead of signing for Gremio.