Gremio announce contract agreed with Braithwaite

Gremio have announced they have reached an agreement with Martin Braithwaite.

The Denmark striker, 33, will move to the Brazilian giants as a free agent.

Advertisement Advertisement

Braithwaite bought out the final year of his Espanyol contract last week and was in talks with Olympiakos.

However, he pulled out of a move to Greece and instead has agreed a switch to Gremio.

A medical is scheduled for Braithwaite this week.