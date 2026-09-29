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Barcelona star Anthony Gordon believes that he was never "fully respected in England"

Barcelona star Anthony Gordon believes that he was never "fully respected in England"
Barcelona star Anthony Gordon believes that he was never "fully respected in England"Action Images via Reuters

Anthony Gordon has spoken about the switch from Newcastle to Barcelona and the lack of respect he felt in England.

Gordon made 152 appearances for Newcastle, scoring 39 and bagging 21 assists during his spell with the club before making the switch to La Liga champions Barcelona over the summer.

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With the Spanish side, Gordon has 4 assists in his first 6 La Liga appearances and he has since thrived away from the Premier League as Barcelona chase down the title.

After making such a huge switch, the 25 year old has spoken on his lack of appreciation in the Newcastle side and how many people undervalued him.

"I think I’ve become a different player in the eyes of a lot of people because in England I always felt that I was respected for being fast and pressing, but they never really respected the quality and intelligence with which I play. Only the players I played with seemed to realise that."

"I don’t think I was ever fully respected in England. People just see me as someone who’s very fast and very aggressive, whereas in Spain they really appreciate my intelligence and my quality."

He continued: "At Barcelona, if you’re not skilful or intelligent, you’ll stick out like a sore thumb straight away. I used to play for Newcastle, who were a very high-tempo side, so running and aggression were always on display. Now I play in a completely different style where my other qualities can be seen."

"I felt I had more to offer than people thought I did, and I wanted to prove it on the world’s biggest stage. Going abroad was very important to me."

Gordon, who scored against Spain last week, should feature more for England as they face Czechia on September 29th and Croatia on October 3rd in the UEFA Nations League.

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Anthony GordonBarcelonaNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueLaLiga

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