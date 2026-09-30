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Kane says Barcelona move has only helped Gordon grow: More self-belief, more confidence!

Kane says Barcelona move has only helped Gordon grow: More self-belief, more confidence!
Kane says Barcelona move has only helped Gordon grow: More self-belief, more confidence!Action Images via Reuters

England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry kane has praised Barcelona's Anthony Gordon and stated the move has only helped him.

Following their 3-2 Nations League loss to Spain, in which Gordon bagged England's first goal, the Three Lions bounced back with a 2-0 win over Czechia as Gordon found the back of the net once more.

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The former Newcastle star has 4 assists in his first 6 appearances for the Spanish giants as he thrives away from the Premier League.

Against Czechia, it was Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunning cross that found Gordon's head, sealing the win for England.

Kane spoke on the goal and how Gordon looks like he has a new found spell of confidence following his move where he has found immense success.

"I think sometimes going to a big club like that gives you more self-belief, more confidence. You feel like you belong on the biggest stage and I think he's taken that into his England performances." 

“He was outstanding against Spain on Saturday, again today he was the difference maker. He was always looking to be direct and be the one to get us ahead and a great finish from him as well. A lovely ball by Trent, but those finishes aren't easy and he took it really well. 

"Trent's outstanding. The delivery, the passing range, the crossing but also today defensively he was outstanding. Trent just has to keep his head down, keep working hard." 

Gordon desperate to play with Trent

Gordon also praised Trent after the game and was very happy to see the right back in the side as he offers so much in attack.

“I make that run time and time again and only a certain number of players have got that ability, technique and bravery to be willing to make the mistake trying that pass, so credit to Trent.

“That’s why he’s so good and I’ve been dying to play with him for that reason.”

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UEFA Nations LeagueAnthony GordonHarry KaneTrent Alexander-ArnoldBarcelonaBayern MunichPremier LeagueLaLiga

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