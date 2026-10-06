Gordon speaks on Barcelona start: The genius of Pedri, why goals will come soon for him

Anthony Gordon has spoken on his start at Barcelona after making the switch from Newcastle.

Gordon has 10 goal involvements in his last 10 games for England, form pushed by his excellent start with Barcelona which has seen him grab four assists in six La Liga appearances so far.

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The England star is yet to score for the Spanish giants but there is no denying that he has had an incredible start to life away from the Premier League.

Commenting on his productivity for Barcelona so far, Gordon praised midfielder Pedri and revealed that he believes will be added to his game soon enough.

“I’ve made plenty of runs throughout my career that nobody saw, but now I’ve got Pedri, who sees absolutely everything,” the winger said.

“Adapting has been relatively straightforward because at Newcastle we already played in a similar style, pressing hard and attacking with the team pushing forward.”

“I think I can contribute goals. I haven’t had many chances to score yet.”

He added: “At every club and at every stage of my career, I’ve needed a bit of time before I’ve started scoring regularly. But I’m convinced I’ll score plenty of goals.”

He later said: “I want this team to be remembered forever,” he concluded.

Gordon is now on a four-game international scoring streak which is the longest of any player in the current set-up and of anyone not called Harry Kane in almost six years.

Barcelona are top of La Liga after seven games, with 31 goals and a goal difference of +24 under manager Hansi Flick is on his way to defending his league title.