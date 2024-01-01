Tribal Football
Gomez delighted with Baraja reunion at Valencia
Dani Gomez is delighted with his move to Valencia.

His switch from Levante means a reunion with his former Tenerife coach Ruben Baraja.

Gomez said: "I'm very happy. I was really looking forward to being here, to meeting my teammates, seeing the Ciudad Deportiva, meeting up with the coach... I want to get to work with them as soon as possible and help the group achieve its objectives.

"I spoke to him (Baraja) when I arrived, just now. The important thing for me when I was starting out in the Segunda División is that I performed well at Tenerife. It's through luck that football has brought us together again to, we hope, bring the fans a lot of joy.

"What I have seen is that there is a very young group, with a lot of energy and a lot of unity. You can see that from the outside. I come to bring precisely that: More youth and energy. There is a very good group with which to achieve the objectives.

"I like to move into space, drop back, run, get into the area and score goals. I hope to perform at my best, help the team to win games and make the fans happy."

