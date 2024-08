DONE DEAL: Valencia sign Levante striker Dani Gomez

Valencia have signed Levante striker Dani Gomez.

Gomez joins Valencia on-loan with an option to buy from Levante for the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Los Che announced last night: : "Levante UD and Valencia CF have reached an agreement for the loan of Dani Gómez until the end of the season, with an option of purchase by the Valencian club.

"Levante UD will receive financial compensation for this transfer."

With Levante, Gomez scored 16 goals in 105 games.