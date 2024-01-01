Girona wing-back Gutierrez: No-one panicked here over slow start

Girona wing-back Miguel Gutierrez says there was no panic after a slow start to the season.

Girona have now won back-to-back games and Gutierrez said: “In the dressing room, we knew that we were not bad as people said.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It was also two stadiums where we did not take the three points last season. It was one point out of six, but we knew that we were doing things well.

"Perhaps we needed to improve some things, but I think the team is connecting, between players and coaching staff, and that we have a great team.”