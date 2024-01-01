Girona coach Michel frustrated in victory at Sevilla

Tribal Football
Girona coach Michel felt they were flat for victory at Sevilla.

Ivan Martin and Abel Ruiz struck for the 2-0 win, though Michel felt his players were tired due to a tight schedule.

He said, "We lacked speed and ability to make runs inside in the first half, but they have internalised the idea despite the fact that the footballer lacked energy today. It shows in the depth, in the runs and I didn't see it in Viktor, Bryan or Iván.

"In the first half we were able to score a goal, in the first half we didn't suffer but Sevilla was better. In the second half the match was much more controlled. The back line held us up and we were lucky that the 1-1 was cancelled out.

"We were coming off a 4-0 win and I need them to know that we need to be at 200%. I understand that the player doesn't tell me if he's tired or not, but I've noticed a lack of energy, we haven't stolen as much in the opponent's half and we've had to protect ourselves a bit more.

"Playing every three days isn't easy and we have to look at the depth of the squad, that's my responsibility."

